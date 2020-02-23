Hundreds attend Mardis Gras celebration on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds clad in an array of gold, purple, and green gathered on Tybee Island for the 2020 Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday.
Many in attendance said it was their first time on Tybee. They say they came specifically for the Mardi Gras celebration.
People lined the streets of Tybee Island in anticipation of this year’s Mardi Gras parade, with many dancing and throwing beads into the crowd. Dogs, kids, and adults showed out with their best, most creative costumes. A live blues band and costume contest kept the party going after the parade.
“It’s fun, good food, good people and drinks and music!” said attendee James Lavoie.
“I said if we can’t go to New Orleans, we’re going to come here and have fun!" said one attendee. "We’re having a blast. Everybody’s been real nice, we met a lot of people from all over and it’s just been really fun.”
