Massie Heritage Center receives positive response on W.W. Law exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been a couple of weeks since the Massie Heritage Center opened their community collaborative exhibit, “Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail”, honoring Black History Month and Savannah Civil Rights icon W.W. Law.
“The public reception has been really well,” says Rachel Bradshaw, the heritage specialist at the Massie Heritage Center.
The exhibit is in collaboration with the City of Savannah Municipal archives and features Law’s pictures, vinyl music collection, and other documents, along with a tour throughout 32 cultural sites in Savannah’s downtown historic district.
“We wanted this exhibit to be immersive for our visitors and locals alike," Bradshaw said. "So you can actually travel through W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail using some of the photographs and the actual text from his handwritten notes.”
Bradshaw also says Law made his tour in the late 70′s and put Savannah on the map when it comes to black history.
“Black heritage is part of Savannah’s heritage as a whole so to us this is just telling a complete story of the people that have lived here in Savannah," Bradshaw said. "And I think locals and visitors both want to learn that part of Savannah’s heritage.”
Even though the exhibit will leave the Massie Heritage Center at the end of March, Bradshaw says they plan on bringing this exhibit to different communities throughout the city.
So, we’ll be able to transport this exhibit to schools, libraries, the community’s even suggested colleges, and universities," Bradshaw said.
