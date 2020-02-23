Residents displaced after fire at Bull River Plantation

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Several residents were displaced from their home after two apartments in Bull River Plantation caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
Chatham Emergency Services arrived to find the homes on fire. Firefighters worked quickly, extinguishing the fire in 15 minutes. Police removed two people from the upstairs apartment.
No one was injured or taken to the hospital. Chatham Emergency Services Fire Chief James Vickers says the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
