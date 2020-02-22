Rivers remain high, more rain on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures bottom out near freezing once again overnight into Sunday morning. Some areas will even dip into the upper 20s! If you set your plants outside today, go ahead and bring them back in or cover them up! Thankfully there won’t be much wind, so we won’t have to deal with the wind chill. Cloud cover will increase on Sunday with temperatures near 60 degrees at noon, topping out in the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.