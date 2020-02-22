Rivers remain high, more rain on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures bottom out near freezing once again overnight into Sunday morning. Some areas will even dip into the upper 20s! If you set your plants outside today, go ahead and bring them back in or cover them up! Thankfully there won’t be much wind, so we won’t have to deal with the wind chill. Cloud cover will increase on Sunday with temperatures near 60 degrees at noon, topping out in the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.
Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 1:56AM | 8.0′ 7:54AM | 0.4’ 2:26PM
A warm front will lift across the area on Monday, allowing temperatures to warm close to 70 degrees during the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible during the day, but rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Some of us could receive another 1 to 2 inches of rain, especially closer to middle Georgia.
Area rivers continue to run high. The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is at major flood stage, (20’) and could remain there until Tuesday afternoon The projected crest of 21,7’ would be the sixth highest on record for this river gauge. The Ogeechee River near Eden is currently at moderate flood stage, (14’) and will continue to rise, just into major flood stage (16’) on Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
