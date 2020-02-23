Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee selects 2020 Grand Marshal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has officially selected the man that will lead the 196th parade.
Mike Roush, Sr., 75, was elected by the committee to serve as the 2020 Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. He has three children and four grandchildren.
Roush has served on the parade committee and adjutant staff since 1974 and is the first member of his family to serve as Grand Marshal. He owns Roush Delivery Services and hasn’t missed a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah since 1968.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOC as we bring you the latest on the Parade Committee’s selection.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.