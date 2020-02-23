Unknown amount of sewage spilled into private pond in Portal

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Portal says a holding pond at the Portal Treated Water Holding Pond overflowed after excessive rain on Wednesday.
While city officials say they don’t know how much sewage was spilled, but they described the spill as “major". The holding pond is located off Larry Smith Lane. They say the spill went into a private pond on Chippers Lane.
The city says they are working to assess the overflow. They’re also awaiting the results of water quality samples that have been taken.
Signs have been placed around the site of the spill. The city is also placing loads of dirt on the bank of the pond where the spill happened to prevent further overflows.
