Chatham County Police holding community meeting Monday night

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to meet and talk Monday night with those who serve and protect parts of Chatham County.
You will also get to hear what their plan and priorities are for the next few years.
Chatham County Police Department command staff will be at Compassion Christian Church for the first of two community meetings.
CCPD leaders have been working on their strategic plan for months and tonight will talk with residents in detail about the priorities they've identified and what public safety will look like in the unincorporated county for the next few years.
Some of the things that will be covered include anything from personnel to equipment and community-oriented policing programs. CCPD leaders will also highlight crime trends that they're currently tackling.
One area Chatham County Police, and other agencies around the county for that matter, are still seeing problems is people leaving their car doors unlocked with guns inside. At last month's presentation to the Chatham County Commission, Chief Jeff Hadley pointed out that despite efforts like the “Lock It or Lose It” campaign, 84 guns were stolen out of vehicles that were in most cases unlocked.
Police say meetings like this one are a good way for them to talk about these ongoing issues.
"As a police department, we can't do it alone. So, the people that are out in the community, they're the ones that are closest to the problems that they're experiencing. So that's what we want to do, is be able to get into the community, ingratiate ourselves into the community, so that we can be closer with the community,” West Chatham Commander Capt. Daniel Flood said.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Compassion Christian Church at 55 Al Henderson Boulevard.
Another crime meeting will take place next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Islands High School.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.