Chatham County Police hosting community meetings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is hosting a community meeting Monday to talk about public safety issues in unincorporated Chatham County.
It's part of the department's strategic plan to build better relationships with community members.
The meeting is primarily for those living on the west side. Islands residents and those living on the east side will get their turn next week.
Part of the plan includes forming strong bonds with community members.
The Chatham County Police Department says it is important to form relationships with those who they protect because often times it is the community who gives them important information relating to a case or an investigation.
WTOC spoke with a CCPD captain who says his officers are beginning to see more interaction from residents.
“We get everything from people flagging us down to Facebook messages. We follow the neighborhood association pages and they’ll tag us with information so we try to follow up on that information as soon as we can,” said Chatham County Police Captain Daniel Flood.
Chatham County Police are holding a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Compassion Christian Church on Al Henderson Boulevard. The public will be able to meet Chief Jeff Hadley and the Berwick Precinct Commander and talk about any concerns they might have with their community.
Another crime meeting will take place next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Islands High School.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.