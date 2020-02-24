Child on bike hit by Port Wentworth police officer

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A child was hit by a Port Wentworth police officer while riding a bicycle on Sunday, according to Georgia State Patrol.
It happened at 7 p.m., near Turnberry Street.
GSP said the officer was driving eastbound on Armadale Road, and the child was biking southbound on Turnberry Street.
According to GSP, the child ran the stop sign - hitting the front of the officer’s car.
The child had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members, according to troopers.
GSP told WTOC the officer was not speeding, and the incident was caught on camera.
Port Wentworth Police Department requested GSP to investigate the incident.
