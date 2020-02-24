Consider This: Heart Health Month

Despite all those lifestyle changes, my past as well as my family history of heart disease, caught up with me five years ago. Without warning, and with very muted, disguised symptoms, I suffered a heart attack. Thanks to my decision to adopt a healthier lifestyle, to go to the hospital immediately and the very quick actions of some very fine medical professionals, I was not one of the one in three that year. But, like 90 million other Americans, I now live with some form of cardiovascular disease.