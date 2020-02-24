Construction for new Claxton High School ahead of schedule

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The construction process for what will be the new Claxton High School has already entered phase two.
The current building is more than 50 years old, so school leaders knew it was time to upgrade. The project started in August and it’s been a five year planning process.
Coming out to about 115,000 square feet, the project comes with a hefty price tag of nearly $19 million.
Evans County Schools Superintendent Marty Waters said they’re actually ahead of schedule and under budget.
“Collectively, we had appropriated $19 million for the project,” Waters said. “We were very pleased when we opened the bids in November and we were at a price tag of $18.5 million.”
Waters says the need for a new high was critical according to a recent facilities study.
“I saw first hand how the environment changes the perspective on education,” he said. “I will tell you bar none the only thing that is consistent in a great education in a teacher standing before that classroom with passion and the experience to be able to engage students, but the environment they’re able to do that in."
For school board member Job Gutierrez, he says this significant investment will also create a more secure campus.
“It’s going to allow us to be a little bit more flexible with teachers, their schedules and moving them around," Gutierrez said. "If one needs to go from the high school to the middle school, it’s safer, easier to do and also transportation and everything is located in one area so they won’t have to go from one part of the city to the other.”
Waters said this will be one of the largest construction projects in the community for the next 50 years.
In September, the school board will reapply for the $3 million career academy grant offered through the Technical College System of Georgia.
Those funds will also be able to be used for capital projects.
The new school should be ready to go by June of 2021.
