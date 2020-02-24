Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of clouds today as a warm front lifts slowly through the area. This will result in a wide range of temps. The warm front should be well north of the area tonight so temps will be mild for everyone. Some showers today but we'll see a very good chance for rain overnight into Tuesday morning. A cold front will push through Wednesday with drier and cooler air building in Thursday and Friday. Another weak cold front moves in Saturday with a few clouds and a very low rain chance.
Today will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, especially north of I16. Highs 62-75.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 70% chance for rain which may be heavy at times, lows 60-62.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs 68-73.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
