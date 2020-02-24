Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of clouds today as a warm front lifts slowly through the area. This will result in a wide range of temps. The warm front should be well north of the area tonight so temps will be mild for everyone. Some showers today but we'll see a very good chance for rain overnight into Tuesday morning. A cold front will push through Wednesday with drier and cooler air building in Thursday and Friday. Another weak cold front moves in Saturday with a few clouds and a very low rain chance.