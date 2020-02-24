Democratic presidential candidate visits Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) -Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer made one last campaign push before the South Carolina primary.
He visited Yemassee on Sunday, where people showed up to hear about several topics on his agenda, including climate change and term limits.
Steyer says his goal is to win South Carolina next Saturday. That came after he started his speech by announcing that he has solidified a spot in Tuesday’s debate.
Other topics he discussed were low minimum wages and environmental injustice.
