Evans Co. citizens register ahead of Monday deadline for Democratic primary

VANS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Time is ticking for people in Georgia to get registered to vote for the 2020 primary election. The primary will be March 24th.
For those procrastinators out there, Monday is the absolute last day to register. Many people coming in and out of the Evans County courthouse say they made it a priority to get registered to vote leading up to Monday’s deadline.
Elections Superintendent Daren McCoy says the number of people that they’ve seen come out to register to vote so far has been pretty average to what they anticipated seeing.
With just over 6,000 registered voters in Evans County, McCoy says they have noticed that people are interested in the election and are making sure they are registered before they head to the polls. He says Evans County is also in the process of programming and testing new voting machines to make sure they’re ready to go.
McCoy says they stress the importance of people getting registered and exercising their right to vote every year. This year is no different.
He says there are some common mistakes he’s seen people make in the process.
“Common mistakes...well, people think that they’ve changed their address at a certain place and then everybody is automatically notified," McCoy said. "That is the biggest myth is people don’t think to personally go to the voter registration office or go to the app and change their address.”
Early voting starts on March 2nd. It will run for three weeks every day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., leading up to election day which is March 24th.
Any mail-in and absentee voters can apply 45 days prior to election day to get their ballot and return it by the time the polls close on election day.
