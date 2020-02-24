Family of teen killed in Lowcountry boat crash one year ago still waits for truth, trial date

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s been one year since a Lowcountry teenager was killed in a boat crash near Parris Island.
Mallory Beach was one of six aboard a boat when it hit a piling near a bridge on Archers Creek, and tossed those on-board into the water. More than a week later, boaters found Beach’s body near the Broad River Boat Landing.
Beach’s father said they’re still leaning heavily on each other and their faith. They’re asking for the continued support and prayer from the community as they wait for this case to work it’s way through the courts.
A 911 set into motion a multi-day, multi-agency search from the land, sea and air for the missing woman that expanded each day. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division asked boaters nearby to keep an eye out for Beach.
And nine days later, it would be local boaters who found her body near the Broad River Boat Landing.
Even though police suspected alcohol as a contributing factor in the crash, there weren't any criminal charges for two months.
Last April, Paul Murdaugh, believed by police to be the driver of the boat at the time of the crash, pleaded not guilty to boating under the influence causing death and causing great bodily injury.
Murdaugh, grandson of former long-time 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, never saw jail time, and was given bond with travel restrictions. Murdaugh also forfeited his passport.
Since the crash, several civil lawsuits have been filed, including a wrongful death lawsuit that names a Beaufort County couple, a convenience store and a restaurant as defendants, claiming all had a role in the minors on board the boat getting alcohol the night of the crash.
Monday morning, some members of the Beach family went to the spot near the crash to pray and reflect on Mallory’s life.
No trial date has been set yet for Murdaugh.
