Fort Howard, Old Augusta Road roundabout complete

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The roundabout on Old Augusta and Fort Howard Road in Rincon is now open.
The work on the Effingham County roundabout began back in early January and was scheduled to take about 45 days to complete. Although for some it may have been a headache avoiding the area during construction.
When we spoke to the Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan back in January, he said with the growth the county is seeing this roundabout is a preemptive move to ensure a safe intersection for years to come.
For Brenda Bradley, who lives just down the road from the roundabout, she believes despite the temporary inconvenience it was the right move.
"It made it kind of difficult but I'm glad they got it because we've had so many accidents at this point and it's made it kind of rough on people that have been through it,” Bradley said.
Although the work on the roundabout on Old Augusta and Fort Howard is complete, work on another roundabout in Effingham County may soon begin. According to both the Georgia Department of Transportation and Callanan, they plan to put in a new roundabout at the intersection of Blue Jay Road and Highway 17. Replacing the temporary roundabout there now.
At this time, they don’t have a timetable on when that work will begin.
