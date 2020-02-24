Georgia Southern ends Eagle Round Robin tournament with a win

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Today the Georgia Southern softball team played a double-header in Statesboro to wrap up the Eagle Round Robin tournament.
They lost their game to Evansville 14-8 on Friday night, then came back to run-rule Monmouth Saturday 13-2 in five innings.
Game one, the Eagles were unable to rally back in the bottom of the seventh inning and fell to Maryland 4-2.
In game two, against Furman, the Eagles wearing blue ribbons and belts. Each Sunday the team chooses a cause and colors to wear to help raise awareness,usually there is a personal connection to each cause. This weekend it was prostate cancer awareness in support of senior Shayla Smith, whose father Abraham underwent surgery for over the weekend in his fight of the disease.
Furman hopped out to a 1-0 lead early, but Southern was able to rally back to win 5-1, going .500 both on the day, and for the weekend.
The Eagles are now 10-4 on the season and face South Carolina on the road Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.
The Eagles baseball team also played a double-header Sunday, facing No. 21 ECU. They lost Saturday’s game in a 3-0 shutout, and the early Sunday game 3-2. In game two, the Pirates completed the sweep with a 4-1 win. The baseball team is now 3-4 on the season with a four-game losing streak heading into a Tuesday evening tilt against Mercer at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.
