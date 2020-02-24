Group helping those with disabilities get appropriately counted in 2020 Census

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As notices and postcards for the 2020 Census begin to go out, one group is making sure that those with disabilities are counted this year.
The Savannah-Chatham Council on Disability Issues wanted to make it clear just how important the 2020 Census is for those with disabilities. They called in Alfonso Ribot to explain the details and what it could cost to not be counted. He explained there are three ways to respond: online, by phone and by mail.
They have special ways to help those with disabilities because if they aren't counted it impacts funding for programs for the next 10 years. The census helps fund healthcare, food assistance, public safety and more.
Leaders with the council on disability issues say often, for one reason or another, disabled people in our community are undercounted which means funding is cut short for those who need help. They want to prevent that.
"When we start talking about agencies that serve disabled people yet you've undercounted the disabled people, you have a terrible problem because there is never going to be enough money to serve the number of people you have because many of the people weren't accounted,” Public Awareness Chair Pamela Oglesby said.
Leaders say they plan to keep taking about the census and its importance and will go to agencies and meet people where they are to make sure all those with disabilities are counted.
