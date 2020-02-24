Marine Science Center update, changes to Ocean Rescue on the agenda

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular summer destination is getting several upgrades just in time for summer.
The Marine Science Center's construction progress is coming up and so is the next step in some new upgrades coming to Tybee Island Ocean Rescue.
The Marine Science Center is making its way toward completion. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said the next step is for the certificate of occupancy to be issued. This means the staff could begin moving in as early as next month, but he suspects that'll happen closer to September.
"We're looking at once the tourist season starts to wind down, they'll be starting to move into the facility and make that transition. We're really excited about it,” Gillen said.
City council has also proposed to re-brand Ocean Rescue to “Beach Safety” as a division in the fire department. With this comes the possibility of new and safer lifeguard stands.
"What our fire department is looking to do is concentrate our stands and have them be different and more robust and then have the ability to close them down and signage on it saying no lifeguards on duty,” Gillen said.
Tybee City Council has made an additional proposal to get three code enforcement officers to man the beach as well as installing security cameras.
