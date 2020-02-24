Monday: Clouds Give Way To Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many spots; mid-50s, or so, at the beaches.
Clouds remain in the forecast as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Savannah tops-out around 70° by mid-afternoon. Spotty showers are possible through the day - mainly inland.
Widespread rain, some of which could be heavy, rolls in later this evening and tonight. The forecast remains wet, off and on, through Wednesday, when scattered showers will be likely. Tuesday morning’s commute may be the wettest of the group; followed by spottier rain later Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep an umbrella around if you’d likely to ‘avoid the wet’ altogether.
Colder, drier weather filters in Wednesday evening. We’ll wake up to upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning, under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s in many spots Thursday afternoon.
A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Saturday with the possibility of an isolated shower. A light freeze is possible Sunday morning. A warming trend gets-going heading into next week.
