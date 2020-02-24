Pink Huddle, Inc. teaching young girls life skills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Pink Huddle say the mentorship is not for stereotyping young girls with cooking and sewing but teaching them those skills in addition to their academic pursuits.
The kickoff party drew girls and parents eager to sign up or at least learn more about it. The founder says she and others wanted to find a way to help a generation of young ladies become more independent and well rounded. They say schools dropped home economics and other "life skills" courses to focus on academics.
In addition, parents who learned those skills have demanding jobs - sometimes more than one - and may not pass those lessons to their daughters.
“They don't have time to teach their children the life skills they know, so we end up with a generation of kids dependent on their parents for everything,” founder Diane Budgett said.
The year-long program comes free. They also hope to help the girls build face-to-face friendships outside the world of social media.
Budgett says they’ll start their first year with 40 young ladies and building that year after year.
