Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball end regular season at Tiger Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball teams rounded out their regular season with a double-header against Fort Valley State in Tiger Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Game one, the Tiger’s women’s basketball team beat the Wildcats 83-67 during the “orange out”. Sophomore guard Azhana Maxwell lead all scorers with 21 points, 3 assists, and nine rebounds in 33 minutes for SSU.
Head Coach Cedric Baker said he know’s his team is playing well, but in the week they have off, he sees some things they can improve on.
“Getting teams involved in our ball screen action. We’ve been great in our ball screens. We’ve been also getting great point production out of the post, out of Bryant today and also, our freshman Amari Heard, but I would say definitely shooting the ball well, going into a strange environment, it’s going to be very important that we shoot the ball very well.”
Maxwell agreed.
“Transition offense is amazing right now. No one can beat us on transition at all, and we have the top-scoring player in the league right now, Le’Andrea Gillis, so we can work on our defense and as soon as we get great on defense, nobody can beat us.”
The women’s team finishes the season at 15-7 overall, 10-7 in SIAC play and riding a two-game winning streak into the SIAC Tournament. The win gives the Tigers the two seed.
“Being that we have a very short bench, gave us an opportunity to address, you know, some of our weaknesses, prove our strengths and also get some fresh legs playing with seven, eight young ladies at this time," said Baker. "It’ll give us a couple days rest going into the tournament, but also give us an opportunity to get to Rock Hill, get acclimated to a new facility and environment, so it was very, very crucial that we were able to solidify second place on our side today.”
Prior to the second game, it was senior day for guards Joseph Boykin and Amaru Bryant.
The men’s team notched a 64-59 win against Ft. Valley State. Freshman and Savannah-native Avery Joyner finished with 23 points, going 2-3 from three-point range, six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 32 minutes.
SSU is now 10-11 on the season, 10-9 in conference play.
The SIAC Tournament runs from March 2-7 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
