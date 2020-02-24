SCAD Men’s Lacrosse partners with Lace up with Lax

“The ones that are nationally-ranked, it gives us great exposure, we’re able to promote Lace up with Lax throughout the country, and the more people that host a game, the more kids that are getting shoes in their city. The greatest thing is, wherever the school is, so like, with SCAD being in Savannah, they’re going to donate their shoes to a children’s homeless shelter in Savannah, so every game, whatever city it’s hosted in, children of that city are the ones benefiting.”