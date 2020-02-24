SCAD Men’s Lacrosse partners with Lace up with Lax

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) -The number ten SCAD men’s lacrosse team was in action Saturday afternoon hosting LaGrange College at the SCAD Athletics Complex.
They used the game to partner with Lace up with Lax. They collected new shoes for homeless children benefiting Union Mission, Inc.
Melissa Rose, the Lace up with Lax founder, said SCAD has been a great partner for the organization.
“The ones that are nationally-ranked, it gives us great exposure, we’re able to promote Lace up with Lax throughout the country, and the more people that host a game, the more kids that are getting shoes in their city. The greatest thing is, wherever the school is, so like, with SCAD being in Savannah, they’re going to donate their shoes to a children’s homeless shelter in Savannah, so every game, whatever city it’s hosted in, children of that city are the ones benefiting.”
The Bees went on to get a 21-1 blowout win, moving to 2-0 on the season.
Junior Elliott Fish broke the single game record for assists with five. He also scored three goals for a game-high eight points.
The game was originally scheduled to be part of a double-header with the number one women’s team, but their opponent, St. Andrews, was hit with the flu and did not have enough healthy players to play Saturday. That game has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. The men’s team plays St. Andrews at home on Saturday, February 19 at 1:00 p.m.
