SCCPSS recognizes staff, students at district achievement showcase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was a night of celebration for more than 100 students and staff at Savannah-Chatham Schools.
The district held an achievement showcase will recognize overachieving staff, exceptional students, and impactful community partners. While this happens once a quarter, school leaders say it’s a big deal.
The superintendent started the showcase to highlight all that was happening within the district.
They honored a student in the Disney dreamer program and 3 U.S. presidential scholars of which there are only 161 across the country. Dozens of students will be honored for their all-state chorus and orchestra status. It’s a big deal for school leaders to show students how proud they are of am their success. The district makes sure they feel honored with photos and awards to prove it.
“To just watch them smile and the joy that they get in terms of us acknowledging the great achievements they’ve made, it’s wonderful to see them cross the stage, shake hands and receive those certificates and receive acknowledgment for the wonderful things they’ve done,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, SCCPSS Executive Director of High Schools.
The showcase falls on the first day of national public schools week, which school leaders say demonstrates the importance of our schools, but also those who surround them because it does take a village to have great schools.
