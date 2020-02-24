Shearhouse Landing residents concerned by visitors trying to see flooded land

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks who live on Shearhouse Landing say every inch or two that the river rises can be the difference between water going under a house or going in it. They say the last thing they need here are man-made waves.
People here haven't seen the Ogeechee River out of its banks and in the yards this high in 20 years or so. Renee Hunter says she's troubled at the sightseers who've come here and driven through the water. In some cases, the waves they created sent water into the houses. She's tried to stop the ones she's seen.
“Turn around where there's no water. It's a ripple effect, literally,” Hunter said.
She knows the rubberneckers wouldn't knowingly pour water in somebody's house, but it’s the same result. She's also confronted drivers who've ridden through slowly and looked around each home.
They're answer shocked her.
"’We're here looking around for what's floating in the yards.’ Meaning, they were looking around people's property for what wasn't tied down,” Hunter said.
She says she's ready for the water to drop so everyone can get on with their lives.
Hunter says they’ll all look around for what’s missing - that they don’t think just floated away - and grab all their security footage and take it to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.