TIU investigates after single car crash leaves 4 with serious injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating after a single-car crash at Victory Drive and Ash Street injured four people.
Officers found a Honda Civic that crashed into a palm tree around 2:40 a.m. An investigation found that 20-year-old Ivan Cobos was driving in a reckless manner before swerving into the median and striking a tree. Cobos and three others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
TIU continues to investigate this crash.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.