Tom Steyer campaigns in the Lowcountry ahead of SC primary

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Democratic Presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer is near the bottom of the pack in the national polls, but thanks to extensive campaigning in the Palmetto State he’s hoping this will change.
“We have some great candidates in the Democratic party, but overall I think Tom’s the right guy," said supporter, Dr. Janice Bohac.
Steyer visited supporters Saturday in Yemassee for one last campaign push before the South Carolina primaries on Saturday.
“I don’t think anybody owns peoples’ votes in South Carolina or anywhere else. I think you have to earn the vote and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Steyer.
Steyer began his speech announcing his qualification for a spot in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Charleston, calling himself an outsider in the race. His businessman qualities are what his supporters say makes him a good candidate.
“We need the new renewable energy industries and I think as a businessman he’s going to be a leader for this type of thing,” said Bohac.
“It would be nice to have somebody that isn’t a politician to get in there and try to straighten some things out,” said supporter, Paula Glane.
Things, voters say, like issues with climate change and not having term limits.
"We have corruption in this country at a level that is hard to believe,” Steyer said. “We have unbearable injustice. It’s economic, it’s racial, and it’s environmental.”
Steyer said in the rural South Carolina areas he's seen various types of environmental injustices including unsafe air people are breathing in.
“Rural South Carolina, overwhelmingly black communities, can’t drink the water, get sick and die, and we’ve seen this across the country,” Steyer said.
Steyer spoke about other topics including increasing the minimum wage and teacher pay.
This Saturday, Steyer says he hopes people in South Carolina will bring him to the top.
“I’m expecting to do well in South Carolina. I really want to compete here. People are asking me why I’m in this race. I’m in this race because I’m fighting for stuff,” said Steyer.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
