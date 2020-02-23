Warm, damp start to the work week

Area rivers continue to run high. The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is at major flood stage, (20’) and could remain there until Tuesday afternoon The projected crest of 21.3’ would be the sixth highest on record for this river gauge. The Ogeechee River near Eden is currently at moderate flood stage, (14’) cresting at 21.22 Sunday afternoon. The river remain in major flood stage until Tuesday afternoon when it will fall to 19.1’, which is moderate flood stage.