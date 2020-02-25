Beaufort City Council lays out plans for upcoming year

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -The City of Beaufort will lay out its plans for the next year on Tuesday evening. The plan will focus on jobs, housing, and other projects.
City Council has high hopes for continuing to develop the city. And with those hopes come plans for making sure the city can handle its lofty goals.
Beaufort City Council met this weekend in a two-day retreat that allowed city leaders to plan things like funding, projects, and what capital project investments they will make this year.
They will recap their discussions and officially set priorities for the year at a Tuesday night council meeting. The mayor says about 70% of the city’s funds are already allocated to public safety and similar city departments.
Other projects like park maintenance are also automatically allocated. This year, the remaining funds will go to projects like stormwater management, downtown development, and expanding job opportunities and affordable housing in the city. The mayor says it’s all part of managing the city’s needs.
“All of our plans seem to be aligning,” said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling. "Which means that we’ve been on track for the last number of years. We’re starting projects, where completing projects, we are anticipating new projects. We have the flexibility to realize that things have to be moved around because there is a reality of not spending more money than we have. "
Tuesday’s recap will start the process of officially allocating money to different projects, allowing the city to move forward with future development.
