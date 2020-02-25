Beaufort Co. sees thousands of early voters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tuesday night’s debate could sway many voters in the Lowcountry and the nation.
But many have already cast their ballots. As of Tuesday, Beaufort County has received more than 2,000 in person and mail-in votes.
Some Beaufort County voters are already coming out to vote prior to Tuesday night’s debate. The Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration says they are not surprised.
“I think it’s going to be a very active election year,” said Director of Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration Marie Smalls.
Some Beaufort County voters did not feel their opinion would change after watching Tuesday night’s debate.
“Enough has happened and we’ve heard enough for me to be able to make a firm decision," said voter Sandra Educate.
“I’ve been praying over this and I feel that we made the right choice.”
Whether that was because they were passionate about one candidate.
“I’m all in for Elizabeth Warren.”
Or because the candidates had already done their campaigning in the Lowcountry.
“The debates did not influence me as much as the appearances.”
Officials are not surprised.
“Anyone that’s going to vote already knows who they’re going to vote for.”
Some voters feel this election is vital.
“I mean, as a Democrat, I think this primary is a way for us to all say what we want our party to be,” said voter Maggie Seymour.
Which is part of the reason why the Board of Voter Registration is preparing for a busy year.
“We are trying to get prepared so that we will be able to receive the crowd when they do come,” said Smalls.
Beaufort county has over 130,000 registered voters, so a crowd is definitely expected.
And the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration says they are expecting more people to come in after Tuesday night’s debate once voters have had a chance to look at every candidate one last time and decide which one is right for them.
