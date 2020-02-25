Briggs and Stratton using Statesboro plant to train future machinists

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest engine makers in the world helps young people find their future career.
Briggs and Stratton uses their Statesboro plant to bring in high school seniors and train them for well paying machinist careers.
Find Bryan Perez at Briggs and Stratton and he’s checking engine parts before they’re assembled and shipped around the world. He heard about the BASCO recruit program from his high school counselor.
"She told me about it and I was like ‘that’s for me. How do I get signed up?’”
They work two days a week at Briggs while finishing their senior year.
“It’s very hands on, which is the way I learn," said high school senior Isaiah Henry. "The best way to learn for me is by doing it.”
Briggs and Stratton picks the students they think will fit best.
“They understand the importance of being here, and being on time,” said Denise Batton with Briggs and Stratton. "They understand the importance of team work. "
“They want you to work with everybody, learn to work with everybody. But they also want those engines to work too,” said high school senior Austin Parker.
They start as entry level workers and quickly work their way up the line.
“When I graduate, I plan on coming out here because this is just a great place to be,” said high school senior Samuel Waters.
The BASCO recruits say they know plenty of classmates who don’t have a career plan yet.
“Everybody else is out there looking for a job. I’ve got a job and I’m ahead of everybody,” said Parker.
“I’m set up for my future already,” said Perez.
Company leaders say this helps them find and attract the next generation of workers.
“We get somebody with some skills. We don’t have to go out and try to find somebody in the streets and train them from scratch,” said Batton.
These students say life can get hectic with work and school, but they’re glad for the skills they have, whether they stay at Briggs or not.
But former BASCO recruits say they plan to stay.
“This is a nice job, a good place to be. I’ve always liked working with my hands and machines,” said Bowen.
By the time graduation comes, these young men will definitely be Skilled to Work.
