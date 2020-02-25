Cancer patient celebrates end of radiation treatments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a celebration unlike any other. The chance to ring the bell after a long battle with cancer.
Tuesday, Patricia Manser got her chance to do just that.
“I’ve gotten seven years out of something that probably should have never happened and I’m truly grateful for that," said Patricia Manser, battling colon cancer. "God’s really been good to me.”
It was an emotional moment that brought out lots of Memorial University Medical Center staff to help mark the occasion.
For the past seven years, Manser has been making regular visits to the Curtis and Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute, but Tuesday all that changed.
It was an emotional day as Manser celebrated her last radiation treatment.
“That was touching to me, it really was this time. It was the most touching one, maybe the bell will work this time,” Manser said.
While there were tears and hugs, this isn’t new to Patricia. She’s been here ringing the bell before. She was first diagnosed with colon cancer during an emergency surgery seven years ago. She rang the bell then, but her cancer returned, three times. Doctors say her case was complex.
“It’s a case where we needed to treat it differently and more aggressively then kind of that, then you might with someone else with metastatic colorectal cancer," said Dr. Michael Hasselle, a Memorial Health radiation oncologist.
They customized her care- and she responded well. Manser’s had multiple surgeries, chemo treatments and radiation. Despite her long battle with colon cancer, she’s never once lost hope.
"There were times where I cried, but you know I've got my husband, I've got my family I got my dog and that all helped get me through,” Manser said.
She also credits her doctors, prayer and her non-profit, “Helping out Pets in Effingham”, for inspiring her through all the tough times leading to this. She is grateful to be here and wants others to learn from her story. She never got a colonoscopy, but now urges everyone to do so.
"Go get one. It's so easy and it can prevent so much heartache and suffering and pain. That would be my call to just to say please just go get a colonoscopy,” Manser said.
While she doesn't know if her cancer is gone, she says that’s something she will face later, but for now she's ready to keep living her life and celebrating alongside her family.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Manser hopes her story will encourage others not to wait and talk to their doctors about colon cancer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.