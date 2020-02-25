Chatham Co. Hospital Authority asking state lawmakers to change the investment rules for hospital authorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sale of Memorial Hospital left a surplus of about $25 million in public money.
Two years later, trustees who oversee that money now say they need Georgia lawmakers to take action.
Chatham County Hospital Authority trustees said Tuesday they have asked state lawmakers to change the investment rules for hospital authorities, specifically ones that have indigent care trust funds.
If approved, the change would allow for the $25 million profit from the sale of Memorial Health to HCA to be invested in new ways.
Hospital Authority Chair Dr. Frank Rossiter says the change would benefit the indigent community and pay for preventative healthcare.
“It’s an open door to deal with all sorts of cancer aspects as far as doing screening exams for men and for women for diabetics and glaucoma patients, any number type of inheritable diseases and such," said Dr. Rossiter.
As for the legislative process, it’s still early. Senate Bill 395 will require a committee hearing and senate approval. March 12 is the crossover deadline, which means the bill will have to pass the senate by then to move forward to the House.
