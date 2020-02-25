Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of moisture over the southeast. A cold front remains to our west today before moving through the area Wednesday. This will keep a chance for showers into late Wednesday. Weak high pressure returns Thursday into Friday morning. This will bring us much drier and cooler air. A weak and fast moving cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday morning with some clouds and a very low rain chance. High pressure builds back in Saturday into next week. We'll be drier with plenty of sun and slowly warming temps.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs 70-74.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms mainly through midnight, lows 60-62.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers, highs 69-72.
Wednesday night will see any showers ending by midnight, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be clear and cold, lows near 32.
Friday will start mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance four a shower, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
