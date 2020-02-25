Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of moisture over the southeast. A cold front remains to our west today before moving through the area Wednesday. This will keep a chance for showers into late Wednesday. Weak high pressure returns Thursday into Friday morning. This will bring us much drier and cooler air. A weak and fast moving cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday morning with some clouds and a very low rain chance. High pressure builds back in Saturday into next week. We'll be drier with plenty of sun and slowly warming temps.