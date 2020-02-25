Democratic candidates work to sway undecided voters ahead of S.C. debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Seven of the eight Democrats running in South Carolina take the debate stage in Charleston on Tuesday night in their final attempt to sway Palmetto State voters.
This is the 10th Democratic debate, but perhaps the most anticipated. It’s the last chance for voters in Super Tuesday states to hear from the candidates in this format as well.
The winner of South Carolina’s Democratic primary has gone on to win the nomination the last 5 cycles. That’s why so much focus is on the state.
A lot of the candidates have been traveling the state for much of the last six months campaigning. The CBS News debate offers many of them their best chance yet to appeal directly to the voters.
Some of those prospective democratic voters spoke about what they’re looking for and whether they’re impressed with the selections.
“I would like to see one of the candidates be a grown-up if possible," said Nathaniel Walker, an undecided voter. "A lot of the petty fighting and the silly accusations have been wearing me out. I feel like at this point they’re bringing the worst out of each other. I’d like to see a candidate that can show true depth of character and if possible, be a mature adult.”
“Sometimes you just get these candidates and they don’t want to be too far on this side because then no one will vote for them, but they don’t want to be too close to the middle, because then no one will vote for them," said Lise Mantha, an undecided voter. "So it’s frustrating.”
Others say the most important thing is nominating a candidate who can beat President Trump.
