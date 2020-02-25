Emanuel AME shooting survivor says she will vote for Biden or Buttigieg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who survived the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME church which took the lives of nine of her fellow parishioners will choose between Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden in the voting booth Saturday.
Polly Sheppard told CBS’ Gayle King she’s not sure what it will take to choose one man over the other.
“It will probably be a spur of the moment thing, quick,” Sheppard said. “Probably something I hear in one of the debates.”
Sheppard added both candidates have what she is looking for.
“Especially on gun control,” she said.
Both candidates have voiced support to close the so-called “Charleston loophole,” which allows people to complete the purchase of a firearm if their FBI background check is not completed within three business days. A bill introduced in Congress last year tried to extend that timeframe to 10 days, but did not succeed.
The “loophole” allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the .45-caliber handgun that he ultimately used in the massacre.
