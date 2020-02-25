Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jordan's heartfelt comments about his largely unpublicized friendship with Kobe Bryant were among the most poignant moments of the public memorial service in Los Angeles honoring Bryant and the other eight victims of last month's helicopter crash. Jordan says he didn't see Bryant as his rival for the mythical honor of being recognized as the best basketball player ever. He came to love Bryant as the little brother he never had, and as a student eager to learn from Jordan's experiences and skills. Jordan also provided a memorable image from the event when he stepped up to help Vanessa Bryant off the stage after she delivered her eulogy of her husband and daughter.