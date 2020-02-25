Homicide investigation underway in Long County

Homicide investigation underway in Long County
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0) (Source: WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff | February 25, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:53 AM

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead in the Rye Patch community Monday evening.

Officials say Omari Alexander’s body was found near a private drive off of County Line Road by a passing driver.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is investigating Alexander's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Long County Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118, or the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.