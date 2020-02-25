1 killed, 3 seriously injured after car hits palm tree on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Victory Drive and Ash Street.
Police say around 2:40 a.m., a Honda Civic, crashed into a palm tree. They say a preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Ivan Cobos was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive in a reckless manner, swerved into the median and struck the tree.
Cobos, as well as his three passengers, were all transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Cobos later died from his injuries.
Police say none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.
TIU continues to investigate and encourages motorists and passengers to always wear their seat belts.
