NASA panel touring Chatham Co. schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, the first all-female panel to tour schools made a stop in our area.
The team of NASA Engineers and project managers are inspiring students to reach for the stars. They told students about programs they’re working on and internships available at NASA.
They made a stop at two schools in Chatham County. Jenkins High and Groves High schools.
“The first time anyone spoke to me about NASA was during my Master’s degree," said NASA Logistics Engineer Brittany Woods. "And so that was the first time I saw someone that looked like me actually show up and tell me about opportunities. It’s very important to speak to the children to let them know that there are resources out there and when you seek them an opportunity will find you.”
The panel will speak at Islands High School and Woodville-Tompkins on Wednesday. On Thursday, they will speak at Johnson High and Savannah High schools.
