Pan returns to Harbour Town, set on defending title

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - C.T. Pan will be playing the Honda Classic this weekend, but couldn’t pass up to return to Harbour Town for RBC Heritage Media Day Monday.
This time, Pan even had a chance to show his wife, Michelle, around the property. She wasn’t able to be there when he won last April, as she was running his junior golf tournament that weekend in Houston. In fact, Pan wanted to skip the tournament to be at his junior tournament.
Michelle pushed him to go play. The rest is history.
“Just listen to your wife,” Pan laughed after winning a year ago. “She’s right, always.”
Pan showed Michelle around the course today, including number 18, where he claimed that first Tour victory. For Pan, there’s a ton of good memories by the Lighthouse, ones that came flooding back today.
“All the feels came back. All the memories. It’s funny. I stepped on the number 18 green and said, ‘This green is so much smaller than I remember,’ But it’s such a great memory. This is where I won my first PGA Tour event. The first love is always a special one, so this one will always be special.”
Pan says the win changed his life, on and off the course.
In golf, it helped him qualify for the International President’s Cup Team. Outside of golf, the winnings will help him launch his foundation. Pan says one of his personal goals in 2020 is to have the foundation set and running smoothly.
Pan also offered his golf goals for the year. Number one is to finish in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings.
Goal number two: successfully defend his RBC Heritage title. Three golfers have gone back to back at Harbour Town: Payne Stewart (1989-90), Davis Love III (1991-92) and Boo Weekley (2007-08).
After only playing in the Heritage a year ago thanks to Michelle’s urging, Pan says she’s pushing him again this year.
“She told me I have to work harder to defend my title," he joked Monday. “I’ve been working and hopefully that dream will come true.”
The 2020 RBC Heritage tees off on April 13 with tournament play beginning April 16.
