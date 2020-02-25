Port Wentworth police hold town hall meeting to discuss crime reporting

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. - Port Wentworth police are easing concerns of the people they serve and protect. Officers showed residents an app where they can report crimes anonymously. They did this at a meeting Monday night to show them that, and other ways to connect with their neighbors.
Glenn Hibberts has lived in Port Wentworth for over 60 years. He says he came to Monday town hall meeting with Port Wentworth Police because he’s concerned about vandalism, property damage and police visibility in his area.
“We would, as you heard," Hibberts says, "like to see more of them on this end of town.”
Police say they held this town hall meeting to introduce and discuss how neighbors can report crimes using social media, apps like Tip411, Nextdoor, and Neighbors by Ring as well as groups like Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers. Detective Jefferey McMurry says providing the community with tools like these helps the department in more ways than they know.
“Submitting any type of tip through any type of medium is very helpful to us,” says McMurry, “because it gives us a lead that we may or may not already have and if it is something we have, it’s just confirming what we already have.”
Detective McMurry also says the department has already received useful tips from residents already using the apps discussed at the meeting. He also says the department wants to encourage them to remain vigilant about what’s going on in their communities.
Hibberts says he’s going to download the Tip411 app because of its security. The app allows the user to send in a tip anonymously and police say the tip is sent directly to officers in the department.
“You can log your tip and you can feel like your privacy is protected," Hibberts says, "and as we all know to today with social media and things like that, privacy is important.”
Port Wentworth police plan on continuing to encourage residents to use social media, apps and the groups introduced at Monday’s meeting to help build a stronger bond between neighbors and police.