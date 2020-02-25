Savannah PD: 2-day task force operation results in 22 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says 22 arrests were made over the span of two days last week.
Officials say on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 21, the Violent Crime Task Force and other specialized units stepped up operations throughout the city of Savannah. They say five arrest warrants were served. Eleven other felony arrests were made. Drugs including cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and oxycodone pills were all seized.
The following arrest warrants were served during these operations, according to Savannah PD:
- Tyquan Black, 23, Battery Domestic Violence
- Antonio Alexander, 19, Aggravated Battery
- Marcus Irving, 26, Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence
- David Wiggins, 40, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Tonya Stephens, 46, Sale of Methamphetamine
The following highlights other results and seizures during these operations, according to Savannah PD:
- Eleven other felony arrests were made
- Six misdemeanor arrests were made
- 400 traffic citations were written
- 8.4 grams of crack cocaine was seized
- 8.4 grams of powder cocaine was seized
- 35.6 grams of marijuana was seized
- 2 Ecstasy pills were seized
- 2 Oxycodone pills were seized
- 1 gun was recovered
- $2,099.00 was seized
Savannah Police say in addition to the above arrests, Richmond Hill Police Department shared with SPD that numerous entering autos had taken place in their jurisdiction. They provided a vehicle description and SPD officers observed the vehicle in the Savannah area and then conducted surveillance and a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Police say during that traffic stop, a search of the vehicle found several items and tools used in the entering autos cases, along with items that may have been taken in the crimes.
The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Elijah Howard, was arrested and charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime and a traffic violation. Police say additional charges are pending against him.
If you know anything about the entering autos in Richmond Hill, please reach out to Detective Gonzales with the RHPD at (912) 756-5645.
Anyone with information about these or any other crimes can contact the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.
Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
