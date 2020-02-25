Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra unveil 2020-2021 plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s a new era for the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra. They unveiled the details of their upcoming 2020 to 2021 season on Monday.
Director Keitaro Harada says the orchestra is focused on two initiatives this year. The first is more concerts for children and older citizens to enjoy. The second is taking the orchestra outside of Savannah.
Harada says that they want to bring the music to communities like Bloomingdale, Tybee Island, and more.
He says the purpose is to draw those communities closer through the power of music.
“This first season is a way of holding hands and exploring what we have to do together to get to know each other," said Director Keitaro Harada. "And then from there on, we just expand and explore more avenues of how music is an important part of this community.”
Harada hopes performances outside the City of Savannah will draw fans to come to the downtown area to enjoy their future concerts.
