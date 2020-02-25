Savannah Police searching for stolen emotional support dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a stolen emotional support animal.
The police department states that a 10-month-old silver/grey Labrador was taken from his kennel at Studio 6 on West Montgomery Cross Road on Sunday, Feb. 23.
The dog, Zeke, is about 2 feet tall and 3 ½ feet long not measuring the tail. According to the police department, he has a wound on his backside that needs medical attention.
If you see the dog, you are asked to contact Kevin and Rose at (720) 841-1946.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.