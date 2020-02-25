Savannah Police searching for stolen emotional support dog

Zeke, the grey labrador, was reportedly stolen on Sunday in Savannah. (Source: Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | February 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 3:56 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a stolen emotional support animal.

The police department states that a 10-month-old silver/grey Labrador was taken from his kennel at Studio 6 on West Montgomery Cross Road on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The dog, Zeke, is about 2 feet tall and 3 ½ feet long not measuring the tail. According to the police department, he has a wound on his backside that needs medical attention.

If you see the dog, you are asked to contact Kevin and Rose at (720) 841-1946.

