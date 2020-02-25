Sharks accomplish goal, advance to Lower State Championship; other state playoff scores

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The May River Sharks are Final Four bound, just like they wanted to be when the program started four years ago.
May River took down Manning 63-55 at home Monday night, advancing to the first Lower State Championship in program history.
“I remember the first day as far as starting the program. We didn’t really know what to expect,” says head coach Jermaine Bigham. “But we said from that day that four years from now, we were going to try and do something special and we were able to do that. These girls grew up big time and they’re showing it on the court right now.”
The Sharks led by 14 at half, but the Monarchs cut the deficit to just four entering the fourth quarter. May River, with their experience from six seniors, was able to quell the Manning run and open the lead back up.
The win helps the Sharks finish the season unbeaten at home. They’ve won 14 games in a row.
May River will play Marion for a spot in the Class AAA state title game Saturday at 2:00 at the Florence Civic Center.
MONDAY’S OTHER STATE PLAYOFF SCORES
SCHSL GIRLS
Whale Branch 47 Latta 48 F
SCISA BOYS
Class AA
Bethesda 70 Oakbook Prep 57 F
Christian Academy 65 Hilton Head Prep 58 F
Class A
Beaufort Academy 35 Richard Winn 65 F
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.