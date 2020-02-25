Shuttle services begin taking reservations for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are well underway for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah, which draws thousands to the downtown area every year.
Parking can be an issue, so organizers suggest taking a shuttle. Some groups have already announced their shuttle plans for this year's festival and parade, and many of these shuttles will sell out of room. So, if you already know your plans, whether if you're going to the party, the parade, or both, you'll probably want to go ahead and book now.
The Pooler Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with Kelly Tours to take people to and from downtown. Because the city of Savannah has split the festival and parade, the chamber says they’ll offer the shuttle on Saturday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 17th.
Like previous years, the shuttle will depart from Molly MacPherson’s on Towne Center Drive. It’s an option for those who live in Pooler, West Chatham County, Effingham County, and North Bryan County.
If you live on Savannah's southside, Georgetown, or Richmond Hill, B&D Burgers will be hosting their own shuttle, but it will only operate on parade day. The general manager says the Abercorn Street restaurant will offer several shuttles to and from downtown and they'll even throw in breakfast and drinks.
“It’s getting harder and harder to park downtown for the festival, so any way you can get down there, I’d take advantage of it. Uber is expensive, taxis are hard to get, so we are going to be here to help our guests who want to get down there safely,” said Sean Robb, General Manager of B&D Burgers.
To book a spot on the Pooler shuttle, click here. For the Southside B&D shuttle, click here.
More shuttle announcements are expected later this week. Stick with WTOC’s special St. Patrick’s Day page at wtoc.com for the very latest.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.