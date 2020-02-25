Social media post stalls police operations

“Acts like these, when you put the officer’s lives in further danger, that makes the risk somewhat unmanageable," said CNT Assistant Deputy Director Gene Harley. "And it delays would-be law enforcement action. And I hope these people who make these posts realize that. Because what if, for example, your post stopped law enforcement from taking a particular action that day. And somehow, by not taking that action it came back around to personally affect you. Because maybe the would-be suspects who would have otherwise been apprehended somehow hurt you or your family.”