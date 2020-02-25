Social media post stalls police operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warning from area law enforcement on Tuesday may have you thinking twice about posting police activity on social media.
Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team responded to a social media post on Monday from someone in the community warned those in the area that their agents were gearing up for some kind of operation in their neighborhood.
It turns out it wasn’t CNT, but another agency. That social media post did affect their activity after an alert reported that police were putting on vests in preparation of conducting some kind of operation.
“Acts like these, when you put the officer’s lives in further danger, that makes the risk somewhat unmanageable," said CNT Assistant Deputy Director Gene Harley. "And it delays would-be law enforcement action. And I hope these people who make these posts realize that. Because what if, for example, your post stopped law enforcement from taking a particular action that day. And somehow, by not taking that action it came back around to personally affect you. Because maybe the would-be suspects who would have otherwise been apprehended somehow hurt you or your family.”
Harley says it was actually followers of the CNT page who alerted them directly within minutes of the post, and they were able to find out what police agency it was to let them know.
