Statesboro man charged with rape, aggravated assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man is behind bars facing rape and aggravated assault charges.
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Statesboro Police say they responded to the Georgia Southern University Police Department regarding a sexual assault. They say the female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a person known to her at an apartment in Cambridge the Pines, located in the 100 block of Lanier Drive.
Detectives say a search warrant was served at the suspect’s apartment and evidence was recovered. They say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Paul Costley, of Statesboro, was taken into custody and transported to the Bulloch County Jail. He is charged with rape and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Purvis at 912-764-9911.
