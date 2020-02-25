Surprise donation given to teachers at White Bluff Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A donation to a Savannah elementary school means teachers will have money to buy supplies for their classroom.
White Bluff Elementary held an assembly Tuesday focused on preparations for the Georgia Milestones and Teacher Appreciation. But there was a surprise announcement for the teachers.
Burlington Coat Factory made a $10,000 donation to the school.
School leaders say the money will be divided evenly among the teachers so they can all get supplies for their classrooms.
Principal Robert Lewis said today's gift goes beyond just saying thank you to the teachers.
"We're recognizing our teachers; we appreciate the work that you do each and every day. It's going to the students. It's going to provide those supplies, those manipulatives that they may need in the classroom to continue their work in the classroom to enhance their learning, so it's going straight to those students,” Lewis said.
Burlington says the company has made it a priority to give back through programs like Adopt a Classroom. And this is just the start of its community involvement.
The company has plans to open a new store in the area in March.
